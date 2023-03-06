France facing further round of nationwide strikes over pension reform

PENSION REFORM

Protesters at an earlier demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age.

French trade unions are preparing for another clash with the government of President Emmanuel Macron over pension reform, with strikes from Tuesday aiming to bring the country "to a standstill".

After five separate days of protests so far, this week's stoppages herald a new phase in the battle between the centrist government and opponents of the changes.

"We always said that we would go into a higher gear if necessary," the head of the influential hard-left CGT union, Philippe Martinez, told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper on Sunday. "That will be the case on Tuesday."

CGT union leader Philippe Martinez. AP - Francois Mori

More than 260 demonstrations are expected nationwide, many in small and medium-sized towns where opposition to the reform is strong. Strikes will affect transport, the energy sector and public services.

Police are expecting as many as one and a half million people to hit the streets.

Demonstrators march against pension reform in Lyon, central France. © AP - Laurent Cipriani

If that police estimate turns out to be true, Tuesday could be the biggest day of protest in decades, beating than the 1.27 million who took part in demonstrations on 31 January, and exceeding previous pension reform protests in 2010.

Unions representing workers on the national SNCF railways, the Paris metro and the energy sector, including oil refineries, have called for rolling strikes for the first time, with other industries expected to join in.

All eight major French trade unions have called for the stoppages to bring the country "to a standstill" on Tuesday, with shopkeepers also encouraged to down shutters.

Tuesday "is going to be very difficult," Transport Minister Clement Beaune admitted on Friday, calling on workers to stay home where possible.

(With news agencies)

