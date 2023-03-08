French parliament rejects ban on lawmakers guilty of domestic violence

FRANCE - POLITICS

Aurore Bergé, president of the Renaissance parliamentary group at the National Assembly, speaks in parliament.

France’s National Assembly has rejected a bill to ban politicians found guilty of “aggravated domestic violence” from working as MPs. The vote followed a tense debate in parliament during which the Justice Minister twice raised his fist in an obscene gesture at the opposition.

Advertising Read more

The draft law was presented on the eve of International Women’s Day by Aurore Bergé, the leader of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance parliamentary group.

It follows the return to parliament of MP Adrien Quatennens, from the hard-left France Unbowed party, who received a four-month suspended prison sentence for domestic abuse against his partner in December.

Bergé's bill targeted MPs found to have perpetrated attacks of aggravated violence against children aged under 15, vulnerable family members, spouses, or for racially motivated domestic violence.

However it was rejected by 140 votes to 113, with 14 abstentions.

Claims of 'opportunism'

Members of the opposition, who accuse the MP of “opportunism” and riding on the coat-tails of the Quatennens affair, booed a speech she gave on Tuesday.

"I know exactly what I'm talking about when I talk about domestic violence," a visibly shaken Bergé told the chamber.

"Listening to interruption after interruption from those of you who question my sincerity on this fight, I cannot let it pass."

Existing laws already provide for a ban on MPs for up to 10 years in cases where a victim is incapacitated and unable to work for eight days or more.

However a judge is able to overrule any such ban.

Read also:

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe