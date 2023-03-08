Women's rights fuel rolling strikes on French pension reform

Pensions policy

A protester holds a palcard reading "the future is feminist" during a march for International Women's Day in March 2021.

Back-to-back strikes against French pension reform carried into International Women's Day on Wednesday – causing major disruptions to rail transport in particular – as the government’s bill to raise the retirement age to 64 won a major boost in the Senate overnight.

Advertising Read more

After a sixth day of record protests on Tuesday, trade unions rallied workers to keep up the pressure on Emmanuel Macron. They also demanded an audience with the President, who they accuse of turning a blind eye to their demands.

Government spokesperson Olivier Véran told RTL radio on Wednesday the President had already met with union leaders last June, with the exception of the CGT, which declined to come, adding that the government’s door “remained open” to future dialogue.

The hardline CGT union said Tuesday’s strike brought an historic 3.5 million people onto the streets on French cities and towns. The Interior Ministry put that figure at 1.28 million, rejecting claims the country had been “brought to a standstill”.

Galvanising women

Protest organisers are using International Women's Day ,which falls on 8 March every year, as a rallying cry to highlight the way in which the reform project “further deteriorates” the situation for women, whose pensions are 40 percent lower than those of men.

Public transport remained heavily disrupted on Wednesday, with most Paris metro lines affected and one in three high-speed TGV trains cancelled. National rail operator SNCF has advised travellers to postpone their trips for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Cross-sector unions have already announced a further two strike days on 11 and 15 March. The industrial action comes as the pensions reform bill makes its way through parliament.

Parliamentary boost

Following a tense session overnight during which leftwing MPs stormed out in protest, the Senate voted to adopt article 7 of the pension reform bill – a pivotal part of the text that raises the legal age of retirement from 62 to 64 years.

The upper house will on Wednesday resume debate on the bill, a process that will continue until Sunday 12 March at midnight at the latest. The text will then go to a joint committee, where seven senators and seven MPs will be responsible for establishing a final version.

Lawmakers have until 26 March to vote on a final draft. Failure to agree on the text will leave the government with no other option but to force the law through parliament using article 49.3 of the constitution.

Read more:

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe