French Senate votes to raise retirement age to 64 amid rolling protests

A protester holds a placard with the word "pension" crossed out during a demonstration in Rennes, north-western France on March 7, 2023.

France's Senate voted to raise the retirement age by two years to 64 as widespread strikes against the government's controversial overhaul of the pensions system carried into Thursday.

The predominantly right-wing upper house voted by 201 votes to 115 in favour of the decisive article that increases the legal age of retirement by two years.

Liberal politicians voiced anger following the vote.

"Your name will forever be attached to a reform that will set the clock back almost 40 years," Socialist senator Monique Lubin told Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt.

The government insists that raising the retirement age and stiffening the requirements for a full pension are essential if France is to prevent the system from plunging into deficit.

France lags behind most of its European neighbours who have already hiked the retirement age to 65 or more.

The Senate has until Sunday at midnight to complete its consideration and revision of the controversial legislation.

Strike disruption continues in key sectors

The trade unions have vowed to pile pressure on the government by staging further protests and strikes.

National rail traffic was disrupted for a third day in a row Thursday, while up to 30 percent of flights were cancelled as air traffic controllers downed tools.

The National Federation of Mines and Energy CGT union warned of a "great day of energy sobriety" as the Feyzin refinery near Lyon renewed its strike for a further week.

Youth organisations have planned a march through Paris on Thursday afternoon, while there is to be a national day of demonstrations on Saturday.

On Wednesday fuel deliveries, trains and flights were disrupted for a second day following mass rallies on Tuesday that saw at least 1.28 demonstrators take to the streets in the most dramatic show of popular force since 1995.

Eric Sellini, national coordinator of the CGT union federation at energy giant TotalEnergies, said workers at most fuel shipping sites were again on strike.

Upcoming vote

A vote on the reform by both houses of parliament is expected by 26 March at the latest.

The government hopes to be able to push through the bill with backing from the right, without having to resort to the constitutional article known as 49.3, a controversial mechanism that allows the imposition of legislation without a parliamentary vote.

Two-thirds of French voters are against the pensions reform, but around the same number believe it will be implemented, according to an opinion poll published on Monday.

