French architect and May '68 activist Roland Castro dies age 82

Architect and left-wing activist Roland Castro, who became famous for his design plans in working class suburbs (banlieues), has died in Paris. A Maoist during the May '68 protests, he later swung behind centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Roland Castro's family announced his death on Thursday evening.

"He died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in a Paris hospital," his daughter Elisabeth Castro said.

Born into a Jewish family on 16 October 1940 in Limoges, Castro spent his early years in hiding during the collaborationist Vichy regime.

He and his family took refuge in the Limousin countryside where he was hidden by the communist resistance known as the Maquis.

That experience led him to believe he had "a debt of existence to France".

"Architecture, the banlieues, there's been no lack of causes; everything [I've done] has been a pretext for settling this debt," he once said.

He contributed to improving some run-down housing estates on the Paris outskirts, including La Caravelle.

In 1958 he began studying at the Paris Beaux-Arts school of architecture and joined the Union of Communist Students.

He was expelled from the union in 1965 after criticising Stalinism, and turned to Maoism.

As a leading figure in the May 68 student protests, he founded a Maoist group Vive la révolution (VLR) and a journal called Tout! Ce que nous voulons: tout! (Everything! What we want: everything).

"This little group was never a massive movement but it profoundly influenced French society," says professor of architecture Jean-Louis Violeau, author of a book on the architects of May 68.

Tout! published the first writings of the MLF (Women's Liberation Movement in France), Violeau told RFI, and it also dedicated one of its first editions to the Homosexual Front for Revolutionary Action (FHAR).

"These two movements gathered at the Beaux-Arts school of architecture, they converged in leftist pot luck meetings called 'Mao-Spontex' – both Maoist and spontaneous."

'Rebuilding' social ties

As an architect, Castro defended an ideal – to build social ties and convince people that the banlieues were not a dumping ground for those excluded from society.

In 1983, he co-founded the "Banlieues 89" collective with urban planner Michel Cantal-Dupart – a design-led initiative focused on combatting social exclusion. Its slogan was "making a revolution in the banlieues".

Two of its most renowned works were the renovation of Cité de la bande dessinée (comic strip museum) in Angoulême and the Bourse du travail (stock exchange building) in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

Castro's buildings were often grafted onto existing constructions – he used asymetrical lines, wood and concrete, privileging the colour white.

In an interview with the review Urbanisme in 2021 he said he regretted nothing, but had often felt he'd had to "fight to get an opera or big public building", and could have been seen as someone who simply repaired, transformed or remodelled.

"Banlieues 89" received more than 200 projects, but lacked state financial support and was dissolved in 1991.

Lacan influence

Castro spent seven years in psychoanalysis under Jacques Lacan.

"He was one of the rare French architects to try and transfer Lacanian concepts in his architecture," says Jean-Louis Voileau.

"Castro used words like unconscious, transfer, repetition and tried to transfer them to architecture and understand more generally how things connect in cities."

Like Lacan, he paid attention to the symbolic, using it as a way of reading a town.

Voileau cites Castro's proposal for the Grand Paris project, which involved moving ministries to the banlieues, as an example of transferring Lacan's knots – symbol of the imaginary.

'Legend of architecture and urbanism'

In 2007, Castro created his own party "Mouvement pour l'Utopie Concrète" (Movement for a concrete utopia), with a view to running in the presidential elections. Its manifesto consisted of 89 proposals to bring people closer together.

However, he failed to get enough sponsors to run as a candidate.

For the 2017 presidential elections, Castro came out in support of President Emmanuel Macron.

Responding to the architect's death, Macron wrote on Twitter: "Legend of architecture and urbanism, visionary left-wing activist Roland Castro has left us. He left an indelible mark on our urban landscape [and was] an inspiration to our citizens. Goodbye and thank you, Roland."

