French TV transforms weather forecasts to include climate change context

Temperatures in France hit records highs in the summer of 2022, but France Television weather presenters will no longer be celebrating the joys of 22°C in Biarritz in February.

State TV channels France 2 and France 3 have changed their daily weather forecasts into "weather and climate bulletins" as pat of France Televisions’ efforts to raise awareness about climate change. Presenters are showing not only what weather to expect, but the reasons behind it.

The first of the new format forecasts was broadcast on France 2 and France 3 on Monday evening with the aim of better explaining the consequences of climate change on the weather.

"It's about explaining the weather differently. Not just to say: 'It's going to be sunny tomorrow or it's going to rain', but to explain why," said France Televisions' news director, Alexandre Kara.

The programme will include "figures and data; we can cover temperature anomalies, water tables, or explain winter drought," he told AFP news agency.

Presenters will also respond to questions from viewers and internet users using the hashtag #OnVousRépond (We reply to you).

Initially, the additional information will be provided mainly the group's evening programmes, which will be extended by one and a half to two minutes.

Further down the line, daytime bulletins will also be lengthened.

Changing times

France's first televised weather forecast was broadcast on 17 December 1946 – just two years after the U.S.

But times have changed a lot since the impact of human factors on global warming was documented by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). A new approach is needed, Kara said.

"We can't keep doing the forecast as it's always been done. It's unacceptable to be happy about it being 25°C in Biarritz in February, without explaining why."

The media group said it would also take global warming concerns into account in its internal organisation.

"Except for cases of extreme breaking news, we will no longer use the plane for reporters within mainland France," Kara said. "We will ask everyone to take the train."

Editorial staff will also receive training on climate change and how to save energy.

Leaning on experts

France Télévisions called on experts like Christophe Cassou to help it make the change.

Cassou, a climate researcher with France's national centre for scientific research (CNRS) wrote on Twitter: "We are living through climate change, we feel it in our daily lives, now, everywhere; it is intensifying.

"The weather is part of this dynamic and, from now on, revolution! All France TV's weather reports will integrate this reality."

Le changement climatique, ns le vivons, le percevons dans notre quotidien, maintenant, partout; il s’intensifie.

La météo s’insère dans cette dynamique & a partir de ce soir, révolution! Tous les bulletins météo de @Francetele intégreront désormais cette réalité!

Un🧵sur ce défi pic.twitter.com/ereBB0WLMc — Christophe Cassou (@cassouman40) March 13, 2023

In October 2015, France 2's weather guru, Philippe Verdier, was suspended after he published a book in which he referred to the "many happy and positive consequences of global warming".

He talked of "manipulated" IPCC scientists, "blinded" media and "mercantile" NGOs.

The channel said Verdier had breached its rules on deontology that meant employees couldn't use their professional status to advance personal opinions".

Verdier wrote an open letter to then-president François Hollande denouncing the "new climate apostles".

He lost his lawsuit for unfair dismissal and went on to further his career in Switzerland.

