Parliamentary and popular fury as Macron 'defies French democracy'

Protesters outside the French parliament on Thursday, after the government's decision to impose pension reform.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday faced intensified protests and accusations of anti-democratic behaviour after pushing through a contentious pension reform without a parliamentary vote. On Thursday, thousands gathered outside parliament to protest the government's move.

Using the constitutional clause known as 49.3, the government bypassed the need for a parliamentary vote on legislation which has provoked bitter resistance across the country.

"We can't take the risk of seeing 175 hours of parliamentary debate come to nothing," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told MPs as she announced the move amid jeers and boos from opposition MPs, who also sang the national anthem.

Aurélien Pradié, an MP with right-wing opposition party the Republicans, said the government's move ran "the risk of a democratic rupture in this country.

"We have a problem of democracy. This law, which will change the lives of the French, has been adopted without the slightest vote at the National Assembly," Pradié said.

Strikes against the reform have perturbed transport, schools, public services and fuel distribution since January, with one demonstration mobilising at least 1.28 million protesters, the biggest turnout in decades.

The continuing strike by municipal rubbish collectors in Paris has seen 7,000 tonnes of trash pile up in the streets, attracting rats and dismaying tourists and residents.

According to opinion polls, two-thirds of French people oppose the pension overhaul.

Hundreds arrested in Paris

On Thursday evening, police used tear gas and water cannon to clear protesters after a fire was lit in the centre of Place de la Concorde, oppposite the Frencgh parliament.

Even after the rally was dispersed, some protesters started fires and caused damage to shop fronts on side streets.

By midnight, Paris police said 217 people had been arrested on suspicion of seeking to cause damage.

Similar scenes were reported across France. Several stores were looted during protests in Marseille, while clashes between protesters and security forces also erupted in the western cities of Nantes and Rennes as well as Lyon in the southeast.

Unions have called for another day of mass strikes and protests next Thursday, calling the government's move "a complete denial of democracy".

