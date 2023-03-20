French government narrowly survives confidence vote over pensions reform

FRANCE - POLITICS

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers a speech prior to the vote of two motions of no confidence at the French National Assembly, on March 20, 2023.

The French government on Monday survived a crucial vote of no-confidence in parliament called after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne used an emergency clause in the constitution to ram an unpopular pension reform bill through the National Assembly without a vote.

Advertising Read more

Brought by the centrist Liot parliamentary group, the motion received 278 votes – nine short of the 287 votes it needed to succeed. A second motion tabled by Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally was yet to be voted on. It is also unlikely to pass.

Backing from the right-wing opposition Republicans party (LR), which holds 61 seats, ensured the vote to bring down the government was a failure.

Although President Emmanuel Macron's camp has no absolute majority in the lower house, it still forms the largest parliamentary group. In order for a motion to garner the 287 votes needed to pass, all of the opposition needed to unite to make up those numbers.

Last Thursday’s decision to force the reform through parliament by triggering article 49.3 of the constitution – a move widely seen as undemocratic – led to angry protests over the weekend and calls for further strikes.

Assembly fireworks

Ahead of the no-confidence vote Monday, which was held behind closed doors, MPs in the National Assembly locked horns in fierce debate.

Charles de Courson, France’s longest-serving MP, denounced the “denial of democracy” as he presented the Liot group’s motion to the chamber.

“Nothing forced you to use 49.3. Courage and respect for French institutions should have led to a [parliamentary] vote,” he said.

“You would have very likely lost the vote – but that are the rules of a democracy.”

Meanwhile Socialist Party MP Boris Vallaud denounced "a coup against reason", accusing the Prime Minister of a reform that was "crippled with lies".

Government defence

Borne reminded lawmakers that article 49.3 was "not the invention of a dictator" as she urged parliamentarians not to vote on the measure – adding the government gone further than ever before in compromising on certain details of the reform.

Last week the PM blamed lack of support for the reform from Republican Party MPs for forcing the government’s hand in its decision to invoke article 49.3.

"Some members of the LR group played a personal card and went against their group," Borne told TF1.

"The numbers might not have been there for the bill to pass. We couldn't gamble on it."

The upper-house Senate, which is dominated by conservatives, approved the pension reform last week.

A survey of 2,000 people published in the Journal du Dimanche Sunday paper gave Macron an approval rating of 28 percent, his lowest since 2019's mass Yellow Vests demonstrations against a new fuel tax.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe