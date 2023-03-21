Macron to give television interview as anger simmers over pension reform

Pension reform

French President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised interview on Wednesday, his office announced, just a day after his controversial pensions reform is to be signed into law. The government fended off two no-confidence votes in parliament on Monday evening, prompting angry protests in Paris and other cities.

Advertising Read more

Macron's government used a constitutional measure to adopt the reform, which pushes back the retirement age to 64 from 62, without a vote in the lower-house National Assembly, sparking claims of a "denial of democracy" by angry demonstrators.

His office said he would go live to answer questions by journalists from broadcasters TF1 and France 2 at 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) on Wednesday, having largely remained silent on the pension changes in the weeks leading up to the stormy parliament session where it was pushed through without a vote last week.

On Monday, the government survived two no-confidence motions lodged by opposition groups, with one failing by just nine votes in the 577-seat National Assembly.

The official adoption of the reform on Tuesday appears unlikely to defuse the biggest domestic crisis since Macron's re-election last year, with daily protests in cities around the country that have on occasion turned violent.

More than 100 people were arrested in Paris alone on Monday night in tense standoffs between protesters and security forces, police said.

Similar scenes were reported in other French cities, including Dijon and Strasbourg -- where protesters smashed the windows of a department store, correspondents from French news agency AFP said.

Macron is set to meet with his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Tuesday, as well as the president of the Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet of his centrist Renaissance party, and the right-wing president of the Senate, Gerard Larcher.

He will then meet with Renaissance lawmakers in the evening, his office said, as opponents said the protests would continue.

Determination

"Nothing will weaken the determination of the workers," the hard-line CGT union said.

A new round of strikes and protests has been called on Thursday and are expected to again bring public transport to a standstill in several areas.

There has also been a rolling strike by rubbish collectors in Paris and some other cities, leading to unsightly and unhygienic piles of trash accumulating in the French capital.

A woman holds a placard depicting French President Emmanuel Macron sitting on garbage cans that reads, "king of trash" during a protest in Paris, Friday, March 17, 2023. AP - Lewis Joly

The government also said Tuesday that it would requisition workers at a fuel depot in Fos-sur-Mer near the southern city of Marseille, as petrol stations across the country start to go dry during a strike by refinery workers.

The far-right camp meanwhile is counting on appealing to the Constitutional Council.

Borne said she had already asked the Constitutional Council to check the law while the left-wing opposition has filed a court request for a referendum on the issue.

The future of Borne, appointed France's second female premier by Macron after his election victory over the far right, remains in doubt after she failed to secure a parliamentary majority for the reform.

Low poll rating

Government insiders and observers have raised fears that France is again heading for another bout of violent anti-government protests, only a few years after the "Yellow Vest" movement shook the country from 2018-2019.

A survey on Sunday showed Macron's personal rating at its lowest level since the height of the "Yellow Vest" protest movement in 2019, with only 28 percent of respondents having a positive view of him.

Macron has argued that the pension changes are needed to avoid crippling deficits in the coming decades linked to France's ageing population.

Opponents of the reform say it places an unfair burden on low earners, women and people doing physically draining jobs.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that two thirds of French people oppose the changes.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe