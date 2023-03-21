No dissolution, reshuffle or referendum in pension reform dispute

PENSION REFORM

At a meeting with ministers and party chiefs in Paris on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he had no plans to dissolve parliament, nor to reshuffle the cabinet, not to call a referendum on the retirement question.

Parliament won't be dissolved, the cabinet won't be reshuffled, and there'll be no referendum on the question of pension reform.

That was the summary offered by one participant in Tuesday's ruling party meeting at the Elysée Palace in Paris.

President Macron has given his senior political staff "two or three weeks, maximum" in which to come up with proposals for a "change of approach and a new calendar for reform".

The president is said to have called for a number of "clear projects with a clear timetable". Further dispute over the legitimacy of proposed laws is to be avoided at all costs, according to a member of the president's inner circle.

In addition to his TV appearance on Wednesday, the president has promised that he will address the nation again at a later date.

He has asked his ministers to prioritise reform through regulation rather than legislation, given that his coalition does not have an outright majority in the National Assembly.

