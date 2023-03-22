Embattled Macron to address French anger over pensions crisis

FRANCE - POLITICS

A defaced portrait of French President Emmanuel Macron is displayed on the road as unionists block the access to the Blayais Nuclear Power Plant, on March 21, 2023, in south-western France.

French President Emmanuel Macron will break his silence on Wednesday to outline the way forward after the government survived a no confidence motion in parliament over a pensions overhaul that has caused widespread public unrest.

Advertising Read more

Last week Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne triggered article 49.3 of the constitution that allows the government to bulldoze legilsation through parliament without a vote.

Macron’s Renaissance party was further plunged into crisis when a multiparty confidence motion on Monday came within nine votes of toppling the government and killing the pensions law altogether.

More than 200 people were arrested across the country when spontaneous protests broke out hours after the vote.

Public opposition

Polls show that most French people oppose the reform, which raises the retirement age from 62 to 64, and the move to bypass parliament – which many see as undemocratic.

Opposition lawmakers have vowed to force the government into a political U-turn.

The left has filed a court request for a public referendum to overturn the reform and appealed to the Constitutional Council – a body charged with ruling on the constitutionality of new laws before they can be implemented.

Borne has already said she would refer the reform to the Constitutional Council for an examination "as soon as possible".

The future of the PM, appointed France's second female premier by Macron after his election victory over the far right, remains in doubt after she failed to secure a parliamentary majority for the reform.

Meanwhile trade unions have called a day of nationwide strikes and protests for Thursday.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe