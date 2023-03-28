Protests continue as French government rejects talks proposal on pension reform

Pension reforms

"No justice, no peace" reads this banner held by a protester in Paris during a rally against pension reforms, 28 March 2023.

The French government rejected demands Tuesday for a "pause" in pension reform plans to allow for a mediation period. This as clashes with law enforcement, skirmishes, and other acts of vandalism marred demonstrations against pension reform in several cities, including Paris.

The day of nationwide protests and strikes called by unions is the tenth since mid-January against the law, which includes proposals to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Paris police said they fired tear gas grenades in attempts to disperse the some protesters so as to "facilitate the progress of the demonstration".

Authorities arrested 27 people in Paris and carried-out some 10,000 checks during the day.

Unions said in a joint press conference at 19:45 on Tuesday evening that they "regretted" the fact that people were wounded during clashes between demonstrators and police at Place de la Nation in Paris, but announced an 11th day of strikes for Thursday, 6 April.

Unions estimated some 450,000 people demonstrated in Paris on Tuesday. The police put the number at 93,000.

'Unprecedented' measures

According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, 13,000 police officers and gendarmes - including 5,500 in Paris - were mobilised for the 10th day of protests against the pension reforms, a measure he described as "unprecedented".

Protesters hold French flags near a fire during clashes at a demonstration as part of the tenth day of nationwide strikes and protests against French government's pension reform in Paris, France, March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce REUTERS - NACHO DOCE

In the west of France, where clashes had been particularly violent last Thursday, violence and vandalism was reported in Nantes and Rennes, although demonstrations were generally calmer.

In Loire-Atlantique, a bank outlet and a car were set on fire, while the administrative court was also targeted. At least one protester was injured in the Nantes demonstration where the prefecture said it had made 49 arrests.

In Rennes, substnatial damage was reported in the city center where an insurance agency was ransacked. Police used a water cannon and six people were arrested.

In Toulouse, the demonstration was also marked by incidents. Law enforcement used a water cannon against around fifty demonstrators dressed in black with masks and protective glasses.

Shops vandalised

Elsewhere, in Lyon, where shops were vandalised, police also used a water cannon. In Lille, clashes also occured between law enforcement and some protesters at the end of the procession. The former used two water cannons and fired tear gas before charging to disperse the demonstrators, and at least one arrest was made. The demonstration had been largely peaceful until then.

The use of gas by law enforcement and was also reported in Bordeaux, Calais, Dijon, and Caen.

In Paris, the massive demonstration against pension reforms went from Place de la République to Place de la Nation on 28 March 2023. © Damian Vasile / RFI

In Strasbourg, a few hundred young demonstrators played cat and mouse with law enforcement, particularly in the student quarter of Krutenau. Bank windows were shattered as were at least ten bus shelters.

In Besançon, clashes broke out between about 150 protesters and the police. The prefecture paid "tribute to union leaders" who intervened to prevent the protesters from setting fire to the prefecture's door.

In Nancy, police fired tear gas at protesters on the main square of the city, Place Stanislas.

'No discussion'

Macron on Monday held crisis talks with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and other cabinet ministers and senior lawmakers at the Elysee Palace.

À la veille de la 10e journée de mobilisation contre la réforme des retraites, Emmanuel Macron reste inflexible mais ne ferme pas la porte au dialogue. via REUTERS - POOL

"We need to continue to hold out a hand to the unions," a participant in the meeting quoted Macron as saying, although the president rejected any revision of the pensions law.

Borne has scheduled talks over three weeks with members of parliament, political parties and local authorities, while still hoping to meet union leaders.

Laurent Berger, head of the moderate CFDT union, called for the appointment of a mediator between unions and the government as "a gesture in favour of cooling off, and finding a way out".

French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT) union's general secretary Laurent Berger walks during a rally in Paris, Thursday, march 23, 2023. AP - Aurelien Morissard

Hard-left CGT union leader Philippe Martinez said: "The aim is the withdrawal" of the pensions law.

But government spokesman Olivier Veran said the law was no longer up for discussion.

"It's in the past now," he said.

