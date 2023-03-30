Macron rolls out water-saving plan as record drought saps resources

FRANCE - ENVIRONMENT

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to journalists upon his arrival in Savines-Le-Lac, south-eastern France, on March 30, 2023.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday unveiled a water crisis plan for sharing, reusing and saving an historically abundant resource that's grown increasingly scarce as the country rushes to limit the impacts of an enduring drought.

This was Macron's first major policy announcement and public outing after weeks focused on the pension bill, which has triggered fierce protests.

He was met in Savines-le-Lac, in the Alps, by groups of protesters angry with the pension bill, which raises the retirement age from 62 to 64.

With his water plan, Macron is looking to move to other topics. Water is also a contentious issue in France as the worst drought on record last summer sharpened the debate.

"In the face of change, there are necessarily constraints, we must explain them, share them and making each and every one aware of their responsibilities," Macron said.

'Sobriety' plan

The water crisis plan centres on some 50 measures including how to re-use water, share water and avoid leaks. It also includes adapting the way farmers and the nuclear industry use water.

Farmers say they need large reservoirs to be able to water their crops this summer, while environmental groups say these waste water and are a way for farmers to confiscate a common good.

Some 58 percent of the water used in France goes to farming, 26 percent to drinkable water, 12 percent to cool down nuclear reactors and 4 percent goes to industrial uses.

In some towns, half the water is lost to water leaks, with a nationwide average of 20 percent. Macron said France would, as an emergency, devote 180 million euros to fixing leaks in the most at-risk towns, to upgrade networks.

Beyond this, other measures such as making water more expensive after basic needs are covered, aim to encourage people and businesses to use less, he said.

He also plans a new app that will inform residents if water usage in their area has reached a critical level on the model of the Ecowatt app launched for electricity use to encourage savings this winter.

