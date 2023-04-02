French citizens group in favour of allowing euthanasia, assisted suicide

END OF LIFE

For the past three months, 184 French adults have been working to decide if existing legislation concerning the end of human life is adapted to real situations. Voting on Sunday, a majority of those who participated in the debate say they are in favour of euthanasia. They will deliver their report to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

The 184 participants were chosen at random. Their task was to answer one question: "is the way we accompany those approaching the end of life adapted to the different situations which emerge, or do we need to introduce changes?"

Their reflections will be used by the government to orient further examination of the divisive question of ending human life in a dignified way.

Meeting to vote on the final document on Sunday, a majority within the citizens group decided in favour of "opening access to actively assisting the end of life," even if important differences remain to be resolved.

The report specifically excludes any decision on the position of terminally ill children, or on those incapable of making their personal opinions clear.

The minority have made their objection to any form of euthanasia clear in the document to be presented to the president.

'Alarming lack' of palliative care

The report notes that there is an "alarming lack" of palliative care facilities in the French medical system. Palliative care involves specialised treatment for terminally ill patients, allowing them to live out their lives free from pain, stress or stigma. The report includes a long list of recommendations which would ease access to such treatment.

The current legal framework, according to the 2016 Claeys-Leonetti law, allows medical staff to "irreversibly sedate" a dying patient who has no chance of recovery and who is suffering intolerably. But it remains illegal to help someone to die. Assisted suicide and euthanasia are strictly forbidden under French law.

The professional body representing medical practitioners, the Order of Doctors, has said it is against any legislation which would leave healers liable to administer death.

President Macron is to meet the citizens group on Monday and explain what he intends to do as a result of their report.

