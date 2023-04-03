Paris votes to become first EU capital to ban rental e-scooters

A banner reads "For or against self service scooters in Paris" on the facade of the city hall of the 10th district of Paris, Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Paris voted overwhelmingly Sunday to banish for-hire electric scooters from the streets of the French capital, delivering a blow to operators and a victory for road safety campaigners. But turnout was low.

The referendum means the French capital, once a pioneer in embracing e-scooter services, is set to become the only major European capital to outlaw the widespread devices booked on apps such as Lime.

The city's residents were asked to weigh in for or against them in a public consultation organised by Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo, with nearly 90 percent of the votes cast against, official results showed.

But turnout was low, with just over 100,000 people registered on the electoral lists voting against the two-wheelers.

Romantically zipping two-to-a-scooter, wind in the hair, past the Eiffel Tower and other iconic sights will become a thing after Parisians voted on 2 April 2023 to do away with the 15,000 opinion-dividing micro-machines. AP - Christophe Ena

Hidalgo had committed "to purely and simply respect the result", whatever it may be.

"We're happy. It's what we've been fighting for over four years," said Arnaud Kielbasa, co-founder of the Apacauvi charity, which represents victims of e-scooter accidents.

"All Parisians say they are nervous on the pavements, nervous when they cross the roads. You need to look everywhere," Kielbasa, whose wife and infant daughter were hit by an e-scooter driver, told French press agency AFP. "That's why they've voted against them."

'Not sustainable'

Operators say they are being unfairly singled out as responsable for the often chaotic nature of Paris streets, where mayor Hidalgo has championed bikes and other forms of non-emitting transport since coming to power in 2014.

Her administration welcomed e-scooter operators with open arms in 2018, but it has progressively tightened regulations since, creating designated parking zones, limiting the top speed and restricting the number of operators.

But such measures have failed to convince residents, who often complain about reckless and drunken driving, as well as clutter on pavements.

A spate of fatal accidents has also highlighted the dangers of vehicles that can currently be hired by children as young as 12.

"I'm committed to respecting the choice of voters, purely and simply," Hidalgo told reporters as she voted on Sunday.

The 63-year-old is now expected not to renew operating contracts for the city's three operators, California-based Lime, Amsterdam-based Dott and Berlin-based Tier, from August 31.

She said on Sunday that their business model was "very expensive -- five euros for 10 minutes -- it's not very sustainable, and above all, it's the cause of a lot of accidents."

The consultation will not affect privately owned electric scooters, of which 700,000 were sold nationwide last year, according to transport ministry figures.

Around 100,000 journeys are completed each day in France on rented e-scooters in around 200 towns and cities.

