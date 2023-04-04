Three Syrian regime figures to face trial in France over 2013 killings

SYRIAN MURDER TRIAL

French criminal investigators have called for the trial of three officials of the regime of Syrian President Bachar al-Assad. The three are suspected of involvement in the 2013 murders of two Franco-Syrian citizens, Mazzan Dabbagh and his son Patrick.

The French case accuses Ali Mamlouk, Jamil Hassan and Abdel Salam Mahmoud of complicity in crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

Ali Mamlouk was formerly head of the Syrian intelligence services. In 2012 he took over as director of the National Security Office.

Jamil Hassan was head of the Syrian Air Force intelligence unit at the time of the disappearance of the two Franco-Syrians.

Abdel Salam Mahmoud was responsible for the investigation branch of the same air force unit.

All three are subject to international arrest warrants, and will be judged in their absence.

The International Human Rights Federation (Fidh) has welcomed the news.

"This decision opens the possibility, for the first time in France, of a trial for three senior officials in the repressive Syrian regime."

The Syrian Media Centre and the Human Rights League, which are civil plaintiffs in the French case, have also applauded the decision to call for a trial.

Pair moved to Mezzeh prison

French investigators began working on the case in 2015 after relatives of Mazzan and Patrick Dabbagh reported their disappearance.

Mazzan Dabbagh was the chief education advisor at the French School in Damascus. His son was a student of literature and social science at the Syrian capital's university.

They were arrested in 2013 by air force intelligence officers.

According to Mazzan Dabbagh's brother-in-law, who was arrested at the same time but freed two days later, the pair were transferred to al-Mezzeh prison in Damascus, notorious as a place of torture.

No word was heard of either man until the Syrian authorities announced their demise.

Patrick Dabbagh died on 21 January 2014; his father on 25 November 2017.

