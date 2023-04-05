President Macron says China has 'major role' to play in Ukraine conflict

MACRON IN CHINA

President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that China had a "major role" to play in finding a path to peace in Ukraine, as the French leader embarked on a three-day visit to Beijing.

Advertising Read more

Speaking at a gathering of the French community in Beijing ahead of a meeting on Thursday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Macron said France would seek to work with China "in the shared responsibility for peace and stability" in Ukraine.

"China, with its close relationship with Russia, which has been reaffirmed in recent days, can play a major role," he said, noting Beijing's opposition to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine as well as Chinese proposal for peace between Kyiv and Moscow.

The French president is making his first trip to China in four years.

Macron told journalists "We have decided since the beginning of the conflict to help the victim, and we have also made it very clear that anyone helping the aggressor would be an accomplice in breach of international law."

The French leader's aims also include preserving and rebalancing China's trade ties with Europe, as well as safeguarding France's interests in the Asia-Pacific.

"We must not disassociate ourselves, separate ourselves from China," Macron told Beijing's French community upon arrival, saying France would "commit proactively to continue its commercial relationship with China".

French President Emmanuel Macron and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, are on an official visit to China.



Here are 4 reasons why human rights should be a priority ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ESDWnW9xoQ — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) April 5, 2023

Macron, Biden have broad expectations

Macron discussed his trip to China during a phone call with US President Joe Biden on the eve of his visit, the White House said.

The US and French presidents hope to "obtain from the Chinese a contribution to the global effort of North-South solidarity", and to build "a common agenda" on climate and biodiversity.

Macron will hold talks on Thursday with Xi and other Chinese leaders and attend a state dinner in the evening.

On Friday, he will travel to Guangzhou in southern China to meet local students.

Also visiting Beijing this week is European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who met Macron in Paris on Monday to coordinate preparations.

In a speech last week, von der Leyen cautioned Beijing against direct support for the war in Ukraine, while ruling out any disengagement of the European trading bloc from China.

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden agreed in a telephone call ahead of a visit to Beijing by Macron to engage China to hasten the end of the war in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said https://t.co/FHhluWyxgm — Reuters (@Reuters) April 5, 2023

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday insisted that China was sustaining Russia's economy in the face of Western sanctions.

Alliance foreign ministers held talks in Brussels with Asia-Pacific partners Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand over the growing challenge from China.

"China refuses to condemn Russia's aggression. It echoes Russian propaganda. And it props up Russia's economy," Stoltenberg said.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe