At least five injured in Marseille building collapse, search for survivors 'ongoing'

Rescue personnel work at the scene where a building collapsed in the southern French port city of Marseille early on April 9, 2023.

The collapse of a four-storey residential building in Marseille on Sunday left at least five people from surrounding structures injured, but a fire was preventing rescue workers in their search for victims.

The collapse of the building in the port city in southern France occurred around 12:40 am local time, Marseille mayor Benoit Payan told reporters, damaging parts of the two surrounding buildings.

So far, five people were injured from two residences next to the collapsed building in the central La Plaine district, he said, but the fire in the rubble was "ongoing".

"(The fire) is extremely difficult to control... The firefighters are judging minute by minute how best to put out this fire because there are potentially people alive inside," Payan said.

🇫🇷 ALERTE INFO - Une explosion s’est produite dans un immeuble du 5e arrondissement de #Marseille. Les secours sont sur place. (📸 Guillaume Quiquerez) #Tivoli pic.twitter.com/DmLVl7NXsD — Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) April 8, 2023

"We have to be prepared to have victims in this terrible tragedy."

The streets around the collapsed building were cordoned off and choked with dust. Firefighters could be seen attempting to work their way through the building debris.

"We are trying to speed up the (search and rescue operations) because time is of essence," but the search dogs cannot keep up in the heat, said the commander of the Marseille marine firefighters, Lionel Mathieu.

It remains unclear how many residents were in the collapsed building, authorities said.

But rescue workers are in a race against time to evacuate damaged neighbouring buildings also at risk of collapse.

Des pompiers interviennent à Marseille suite à l'effondrement d'un immeuble dans la nuit du 8 au 9 avril 2023. © AFP/Nicolas Tucat

"At the moment, we are clearing the buildings next door, taking care not to endanger the people who could be beneath the rubble," the mayor said.

