New Caledonian representatives in Paris to discuss territory's future

New Caledonia

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is meeting Tuesday with pro- and anti-independence factions from New Caledonia as part of a continued attempt to find an institutional future for the territory that has voted three times against independence.

The Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) accepted in early March to come to Paris after the government failed to convince pro- and anti-independence groups to get together to negotiate a status for the territory in the South Pacific.

The 1998 Noumea accord set out three referenda on New Caledonian independence, which were all three rejected.

But the pro-independence movement refused to accept the results of the third referendum in December 2021 after boycotting it, arguing it should have been postponed because of the Covid pandemic.

A new referendum planned for 2023 was finally scrapped in September 2022, and the government is now tasked with negotiating an institutional future for its former colony.

Not 'ideal format'

Receiving one side and then the other is “clearly not the idea format to build a common future,” the Prime Minister’s office told reporters on Monday, but Flinks insisted on the format, and the government said it accepted “as a sign of openness”.

In addition to meeting with Borne, the delegations will also meet with the interior and overseas territory minister, Gérald Darmanin, with discussions going through Friday on issues such as electoral lists and rules for self-determination.

Daniel Goa, the president of the Caledonian union, one of the Flinks’ main parties, said that nothing will be decided during these meetings, and the Interior ministry said that no common declaration is expected at the end.

"We are convinced that no accord is possible without tri-party meetings, and we would like this format to be convened as quickly as possible,” the prime minister's office said.

(with newswires)

