French MPs debate bill on ‘aging well’ as more people live past 85

By 2030 the number of people over 85 will outnumber the under 15s. It's a major challenge the draft bill on "aging well" fails to address its detractors say.

France's parliament is debating a bill aimed at adapting society to the growing number of people over 85. But opposition MPs and professionals working with older people say the mini-measures are a far cry from President Emmanuel Macron’s earlier ambitions.

France has around 2 million people aged over 85. By 2030 there will be 4.8 million – outnumbering the under 15s.

In anticipation of such changing demographics, Macron promised a law on very old age early in his first term. But it was abandoned in 2021.

In the wake of cases of abuse in private nursing homes and a recruitment crisis in care for the elderly, MPs from Macron’s Renaissance group, along with the centrist Modem and conservative Horizons movements, have drafted a bill to address some of the issues.

The so-called “aging well” bill, presented to MPs on Tuesday, aims to make it easier to identify and take care of isolated old people, better report cases of abuse, and offer more help for home carers.

Concrete measures include creating a professional card for home carers to give them easier access to parking and less queueing when shopping.

Dedicated cells would also be set up in each French department where cases of abuse of the elderly could be reported and centralised.

And a "single counter" would be introduced to facilitate help for families taking care of dependent, elderly relatives.

Opposition

Opposition parties have filed 1,271 amendments to the bill, denouncing its contents as "mini-measures".

“We’ve been waiting for a law on old age since 2019. This bill is a sticking plaster, a legislative smokescreen, Socialist MP Jérome Guedj told Politico online.

Guedj has written his own draft bill with 166 articles, in contrast to the government-backed bill which has only 14.

Even within ruling party ranks, not everyone is satisfied.

Renaissance MP Monique Iborra has resigned from her role as the bill's co-rapporteur.

“Considering that the bill didn’t go far enough, and not wanting to hamper my colleagues, I have withdrawn,” she wrote on Twitter.

Communist MPs are defending a motion to reject the bill.

Lack of ambition

Some elderly care professionals say the measures are not up to the challenges ahead.

In a statement published 31 March, the union of centres for social action (Unccas) referred to a “missed legislative rendezvous and a draft bill that lacks ambition”.

The union for private health and social bodies (UNIOPSS) has avocated for a policy on autonomy and encouraged the government to do more for the very old.

The draft bill makes no claims to bringing about a sea-change in policy but refers to “a useful first step for the French".

Jean-Christophe Combe, minister for solidarity, autonomy and disabled people, says he plans to enrich the text based on suggestions from the 10,000-member CNR consultative committee that delivered its conclusions on aging last week.

MPs debate the bill until Thursday evening. It will then be followed by an action plan, details of which will be announced in early June.

