Fresh strikes, protests hit France ahead of court ruling on pensions law

A sanitation worker cleans the street leading to the Constitutional Council after demonstrators piled garbage cans to block the entrance, 13 April 2023.

France began a 12th day of cross-sector strikes Thursday to protest the government’s contested pension reform. Oil refinery workers walked off the job and protesters piled up rubbish bins in front of the Constitutional Council, which is expected to rule Friday on the legality of the legislation.

"This is certainly not the last day of strikes,” said the new head of the hardline CGT union, Sophie Binet in front of a blocked garbage incinerator in Ivry-sur-Seine south of Paris.

While opinion polls show a majority of people still oppose the pension reform, which would increase the minimum retirement age to 64 years old, the three-month-long protest movement has lost some steam.

The SNCF rail company said only a few lines will be disrupted, while the Paris metro is running almost as usual on most lines.

Paris garbage collectors began an indefinite strike, and TotalEnergies oil refinery workers, who had ended a weeks-long strike earlier this week, walked off the job Thursday – about 20 percent of employees posted, according to the company.

Unions are hoping the Constitutional Council’s pending decision will bring people out to protest marches organised in cities around the country.

The council is due to rule Friday afternoon on the constitutionality of the bill, and to approve or reject a call for a referendum on the retirement age.

The government hopes a ruling holding up the bill will put an end to protests, and President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he would meet with unions after the decision. Trade unions have largely been kept out of the reform process.

"The country must continue to move forward, work, and face the challenges that await us," Macron said.

(with wires)

