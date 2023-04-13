Paris air pollution still too high, despite slight improvement

France

A relatively clear sky offers a view of the Sacre-Coeur Basilica in Montmartre and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, 26 April 2022. Air pollution levels have gone down in the capital and surrounding region, but remain higher than WHO recommendations for good health.

Paris’s air quality slightly improved in 2022, but pollution levels in the French capital remain well above recommended limits set by the World Health Organisation, according to air quality watchdog Airparif.

In its annual report on air quality in the greater Paris area, published Tuesday, the organisation tasked with keeping track of the region's air pollution said levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and fine particles in the air slightly decreased in 2022 compared to the year before.

Exposure to NO2, which has been on the decline for several years in the capital's Ile-de-France region because of improvements in vehicle emissions and limits on diesel cars, continued to fall last year – helped in part by relatively warm winter temperatures, which reduced emissions from residential heating.

But even if pollution exposure rates remain below French and European standards, they are still higher than what is recommended by the WHO.

Thousands of premature deaths

Air pollution is a threat to the climate and to human health, according to the WHO, with fine particulate matter – tiny particles in the air that can travel deep into the respiratory tract – causing strokes, heart diseases, lung cancer and acute and chronic respiratory diseases.

The European Union last year started a process of lowering its air pollution limits pollution to get closer to the WHO recommendations by 2030.

According to Airparif and the regional health observatory, 7,900 premature deaths could have been avoided in the Paris area in 2022 if adequate measures had been taken to limit air pollution.

The number of pollution spikes, when levels of air pollution topped legal limits, dropped from 11 to 10 in 2022, the lowest in a decade.

Nonetheless, exposure to both NO2 and fine particulate matter went beyond WHO recommendations for over 90 percent of residents.

Ozone levels are also on the rise in the Paris region. Formed when other pollutants combine in sunlight, its presence in the air increases global warming and its health impacts are only now coming to light.

(with AFP)

