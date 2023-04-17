Macron addresses 'nation's anger' over pension reforms, instists change is necessary

PENSION REFORM

President Emmanuel Macron has given a televised address for the first time since signing his controversial pension reform into law. This as he faced warnings that the political and social crisis is not over.

Macron addressed the nation at 18h00 UT on all France's major TV channels in what he said was a move designed to pacify the country and bring people together.

The French president stressed that he heard people’s anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, but insisted that it was needed.

During the address, Macron said “the changes were needed to guarantee everyone’s pension,” after he enacted the controversial pension law on Saturday.

“Gradually working more is also producing more wealth for our whole country,” he added.

The evening address kicks off an arduous battle for the French president, who is trying to repair the damage done to his public image and politics by forcing the pension plan through parliament last month.

'President of chaos'

Macron signed the legislation early Saturday, just hours after the banner change to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 had been validated by the constitutional court, prompting accusations he was smuggling the law through in the dead of night.

After three months of protests and strikes, the left and unions have vowed not to give in and warned of mass protests on the 1 May Labour Day.

Polls have consistently indicated that a majority of French people are opposed to the reform, which the government pushed through parliament using a controversial mechanism to avoid a vote.

Macron's personal popularity ratings have been eroded with some analysts suggesting he has given a head start to far-right leader Marine Le Pen down the long path to 2027 elections.

The press has widely dubbed it a "Pyrrhic victory" after the Greek king who defeated the Romans but saw most of his army destroyed in the process.

The crisis also comes at a time of increasing challenges on the international stage for Macron, who faced accusations of cosying up to China on a visit to Beijing last week.

Determined to accelerate

The 45-year-old French president came to power in 2017 promising reform and a fresh new style of politics.

But opponents accuse him of increasingly reclusive and anti-democratic behaviour.

"Emmanuel Macron no longer has authority... so suddenly he is becoming brutal and authoritarian," hard-left deputy Clementine Autain told French TV on Sunday.

76% des Français estiment que la démocratie est en mauvaise santé et 1 Français sur 2 pense que @EmmanuelMacron est autoritaire. Est-ce qu'il aura atterri ce soir ? Je sais bien que c'est un vœu pieu.#Macron20h pic.twitter.com/20hPjAKg0x — Clémentine Autain (@Clem_Autain) April 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Le Pen said Macron had three choices to end a crisis "which he created himself" – a referendum on the changes, legislative elections or resignation.

But at the weekend, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne vowed the government would press ahead with more reforms now the pensions overhaul was done.

"We are determined to accelerate" the pace of reforms, she told the national council of Macron's Renaissance party.

