France seeks to bypass pesticide ban that will block African wheat exports

France’s government is looking for a way around an impending ban imposed by its own health watchdog on the insecticide phosphine so that it can carry on exporting wheat to North Africa.

Shipments of grain to countries such as Egypt and Algeria cannot be offloaded at ports unless they are treated with phosphine – a gas that kills pest insects such as beetles, mites, moths and weevils.

Phosphine is also dangerous to humans, causing brain damage, respiratory disorders and other illnesses when inhaled in large quantities.

Growers in France – by far the EU's biggest wheat producer – argue the ban will ultimately play into the hands of Russia, the world’s top producer.

They say food security in North African nations will also be put at risk.

Farmers are pushing the government for assurances the issue will be resolved before the ban takes effect on 25 April, putting at risk some 11.5 million tons of grain with a trade value of €3.8 billion.

"If no decision is taken we’ll no longer be able to export to countries such as Togo, Cameroon, Algeria, or Egypt – which require fumigation in direct contact with the grain," Eric Thirouin, president of the Association of French Grain Producers (AGPB), told French news agency AFP.

"We are up against the wall. Belgium, Germany and all the other European countries have reauthorised the use of direct fumigation … all except France.

“This means the world’s fourth-largest wheat exporter may no longer be able to deliver to its customers, which would have a serious impact on food security and on the trade balance of France."

The foreign affairs and agriculture ministries have urged health watchdog Anses (the National Food Safety Agency) to reconsider its ban given the economic ramifications.

“The risk is immediate for our foreign trade and our cereal sector, one of the major agricultural surplus sectors for export (14.5 billion euros in 2022),” an unnamed government source told Le Figaro.

“We cannot leave cereal farmers without a solution.”

Meanwhile Trade Minister Olivier Becht last week told parliament that steps would be taken to ensure France deferred to European laws allowing phosphine to be used on shipments of exported grain.

"There are still legal clarifications to be made, but I can guarantee that by April 25, decisions will be made so that exports can continue," Becht said.

Under EU rules, he added, maximum residue limits for pesticides do not apply to non-EU country exports if the treatments are required or accepted.

The tug of war between the French government and Anses has been escalating, with questions raised over the watchdog’s legitimacy in making decisions of economic importance without also consulting with the government.

French wheat has become increasingly competitive in North African markets thanks to rising insurance costs for shipping supplies from Russia.

Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau recently said he would rather see cereals leave French ports than "Mr Putin's ports", adding this issue was “not a matter of public health, but of people's ability to feed themselves".

