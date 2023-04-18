French culture minister returns 15th century art stolen by Nazis during WWII to rightful owners

Art history

Battle Scene: Siege of Carthage by Scipio Emilian (anonymous). This 15th century work was confiscated by Nazis during WWII and returned to the rightful owners, 18 April 2023, thanks to the French government National Museums Recovery plan.

Two paintings and a sculpture from the 15th century, looted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945 from German Jews, were returned to the heirs of the original owners on Tuesday.

Rima Abdul Malak, the French culture minister, handed over a painting on wood entitled "Battle Scene: Siege of Carthage by Scipion Émilien" to the heirs of Agathe and Ernst Saulmann on Tuesday.

The 15th century Florentine school piece had been at the Musée des Beaux-Arts in Angers.

The other 15th century piece, known as "Madonna and Child", from the Padua school had been in the Musée de Picardie in Amiens.

"Vierge à l'Enfant" (Virgin and child). The 15th century work was confiscated by Nazis during World War II and returned to the rightful heirs on 18 April 2023, thanks to the French government's National Museum Recovery plan. © Irwin Leullier - Musée de Picardie

A sculpture of a "Virgin of Pity", made by the entourage of Gil de Siloé (also 15th century), and which was in the Louvre, was given to the heirs of Harry Fuld junior.

The three works returned on Tuesday were part of the so-called "National Museums Recovery" (MNR) initiative.

Over 2,000 works collected

Under the programme 2,200 works were identified in the early 1950s from among those found in Germany at the end of the Second World War. They were brought back to France and are waiting to be returned to their rightful owners.

Textile industrialist Ernst Saulmann and his photographer wife Agathe owned an important collection of works of art.

Forced to flee Nazi Germany in 1935, they emigrated to Italy and then to France.

The two paintings, passed through France during the Occupation and were later found in Germany in the collection of Adolf Hitler's close aide Hermann Goering.

They were repatriated to France after the Liberation, without their owner being identified. They were selected as MNR works in 1949.

Law to facilitate returns

Harry Fuld Junior was also forced into exile in Great Britain in 1937, because of anti-Semitic persecution.

His collection, which remained in Germany, was confiscated and sold in 1943.

The sculpture, found at a German art dealer's oultet in 1945, was then sent by mistake to France, without it being known who the owner was. It was selected as an MNR work in 1951.

A total of 184 MNR and similar works and objects have been returned since 1950.

Since a law voted on 21 February, 2022, 15 more works from national or territorial public collections have left the public domain and been returned to their Jewish owners.

Abdul Malak also announced that she would present the bill aimed at "facilitating other restitutions of works" looted by Nazi Germany, to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

