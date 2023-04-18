Nestlé France offers compensation to victims of food poisoning

Justice

The French branch of the Nestlé food company has announced a compensation package for dozens of victims who suffered food poisoning from Buitoni frozen pizza products.

In February 2022, two children died and dozens of others fell seriously ill due to exposure of E. coli (Escherichia coli) bacteria in frozen food products.

Analyses at the time confirmed a link between several cases of infection and the consumption of Fraîch'Up frozen pizzas from the Buitoni brand, which is owned by Nestlé.

The group recalled its pizzas and closed the two production lines of the Buitoni plant in Caudryin the north of France shortly afterwards.

On Monday, Nestlé announced it had come to an agreement of "amicable compensation" effectively closing the civil aspect of the case. The amount was not disclosed.

"Each person concerned will receive a a compensation proposal from which will follow a medical assessment and which will take into account, in an equitable manner, the seriousness of the damage and each situation" underlined the subsidiary of the Swiss giant.

The announcement was welcomed by lawyer Pierre Debuisson, who represents sixty-three victims.

Judicial investigation

Debuisson had sued Nestlé for gross negligence and requested compensation of up to €250 million.

The hearing set for 9 May has now been cancelled.

A judicial investigation opened in May 2022 in Paris, into allegataions of manslaughter in respect of the two victims that died and for involuntary injuries with regard to fourteen others is ongoing. Nestlé has not yet been indicted.

The group "continues to collaborate with the judicial authorities" and "will fully assume its responsibilities", the company said in a statement.

The company announced at the end of March the definitive closure of its Caudry factory, which had partially restarted in mid-December, citing the fall in sales of frozen pizzas.

In a report from May 2022, the public health agency counted 56 confirmed cases linked to contamination by E. coli, including 55 in children, with an average age of six years.

Nestlé pointed to flour contamination as the "most likely" explanation for the presence of the bacteria in its pizzas.

But according to the prefecture, health inspections have also highlighted "the presence of rodents" and the "lack of maintenance and cleaning of manufacturing areas".

