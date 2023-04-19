Floats scrapped at this year's Gay Pride march through Paris

GAY PRIDE

This year’s Gay Pride parade will criss-cross the streets of Paris without motorised floats for the very first time after organisers voted to scrap heavy vehicles along the route for environmental and safety reasons.

Advertising Read more

The decision – described as a “major evolution” for the march – was made by the Inter-LGBT, which brings together the main French LGBT groups and is in charge of staging the event in June each year.

Inter-LGBT said on its Facebook page the move to give up the usual throng of trucks and trailers was in the name of decarbonising gay pride and whittling down the event’s carbon footprint “as much as possible".

Security concerns reinforced the decision, given the number of people joining the march each year continued to swell.

"Motorised vehicles, in addition to gathering together too many volunteers, pose a considerable number of security problems and no longer make it possible to properly guarantee the fluidity of the procession and the safety of the public", the organisers said.

The Inter-LGBT will still make trucks available to people with reduced mobility.

The Gay Pride march will take place on Saturday, 24 June in central Paris.

Read also:

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe