Molière theatre awards interrupted by culture minister reacting to pension reform heckling

France - theatre

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak, who reacted to actors calling on her to "break her silence" on the government's pension reform during the annual Molieres theatre award o on Monday evening.

The Comédie-Française was recognised for its production of the Bourgeois Gentleman at the 34th annual Molières theatre awards, which were briefly interrupted by culture minister Rima Abdul-Malak, who reacted to jabs from the actors onstage during the ceremony about the government's controversial pension reform.

Advertising Read more

“Usually the role of a minister is to stay seated and say nothing, but this unbelievable,” said Abdul-Malak, taking the stage with a microphone in the middle of the ceremony Monday evening.

While host Alexis Michalik and other performers made jokes in reference to the pension reform, and guests were welcomed to the theatre by a group of protesters banging on pots and pans, what made the minister react was a skit by two actors, which had been negotiated between the CGT trade union and the award ceremony organisers.

«Ça va ! Mais là c’est pas possible…» la Ministre de la Culture, Rima Abdul-Malak, s’emporte en direct contre 2 comédiennes CGT à la cérémonie des #Molières pic.twitter.com/tNn4xJZSzt — Destination Ciné (@destinationcine) April 24, 2023

Interruption

“Actors are not dogs, said the [French actor] Gérard Philippe. We are not dogs,” declared actress Toufan Manoutcheri et circus performer Lucie Astier, denouncing the impacts of the pension reform, and the way it was passed without a final debate and vote in parliament.

The performers also spoke directly to the culture minister: “When will you decide to break your silence?” they asked her, complaining that Abdul-Malak has not answered any questions about the impact of the pension reform on performers.

Abdul-Malak then took a microphone, defending herself for standing up for French culture and its performers.

“You have a minister who provided massive aid during the [Covid] crisis to help everyone,” she insisted, adding that she has also fought to help venues stay open in the face of rising costs due to inflation.

“My door is open,” she said, pointing out that trade union representatives have cancelled meetings with her about the pension reform.

Both she and the actors were applauded, and the ceremony continued.

Awards and homage

The Comédie-Française received four awards for public theatre, three for its production of Molière’s Bourgeois Gentleman (best show, best directing, and best actor for Christian Hecq).

The private production Oublie-moi (Forget me), about a couple struggling with Alzheimer’s disease, which was first shown at the Avignon ‘off’ festival in 2022, received three awards (best show, best actor for Thierry Lopez, and best actress for Marie-Julie Baup).

During the ceremony, Franco-Iranian director Aïda Asgharzadeh paid tribute to the “Iranian Revolution” and called on the audience to dance in support of five women who were detained for dancing in crop tops.

Asgharzadeh received the awarded for best living francophone playwright, for her Poupées persanes (Persian dolls), which was inspired by the story of her parents, who were politically active against the Shah in Iran, before they left for France

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe