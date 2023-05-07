France to invest €2 billion by 2027 to get people on their bikes

France

The French government will invest two billion euros over the next four years to develop cycling, infrastructure and the economic sector as part of its 2023-2027 cycling and mobility plan.

In total, more than six billion euros will be invested between now and 2027 if local authorities are taken into account.

The government is planning a whole series of measures to encourage the use of two-wheeled vehicles, starting with the development of cycle paths and dedicated cycle lanes.

In 2023, the State has already planned to invest 200 million euros in infrastructure.

"Over the duration of the plan, the active mobility fund will be perpetuated to the tune of €1.25 billion, i.e. €250 million per year to accelerate the development of cycling facilities throughout France," a document describing the plan reads.

The French government also wants to encourage the development of cycle routes, which are popular with tourists, via state-region planning contracts.

There are currently 57,000 kilometres of safe cycle routes in France. The aim is to reach 80,000 kilometres by 2027 and 100,000 kilometres by 2030.

Le #PlanVélo, c'est un investissement inédit pour aménager des pistes cyclables et des voies sécurisées. pic.twitter.com/Ct8usZUeaR — Christophe Béchu (@ChristopheBechu) May 5, 2023

State aid for buying a bicycle will be extended until the end of the 'cycling plan' in 2027. Aid will also be available for purchasing second-hand bikes resold by professionals.

Changes to the highway code will also be tested to improve cycle traffic.

"We propose to install footrests at the edge of the road so that cyclists can stop at traffic lights without having to get off the saddle," the document states.

A shift in the green light for cyclists will also be tested in some places to "allow cyclists to clear the lock and regain sufficient speed before the other vehicles leave".

Cycle training

The plan will also encourage public sectors workers to cycle to work by increasing the sustainable mobility package for the civil service from 200 to 300 euros.

"The State aims to have 100 percent of its sites equipped with secure bicycle parking by 2027," the document adds.

To limit thefts, it is planned to extend the registration of bicycles in the national cycle identification file.

The number of secure parking spaces near railway stations will also be increased to 90,000 by 2027, compared with 30,000 this year.

Training sessions in bicycle driving for young people aged 6 to 11 will also be stepped up, with 850,000 children trained each year from 2027.

The government also wants to support the bicycle manufacturing sector in France, aiming to produce more than 1.4 million bicycles in 2027, compared with 854,000 in 2022.

