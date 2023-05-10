France to ban all far-right extremist demonstrations

RIGHT TO PROTEST

Members of far-right group Comite du 9 Mai (Committee of 9 May) mark the 29th anniversary of the death of ultra-nationalist Sebastien Deyzieu during a rally in Paris, on 6 May 2023.

Following criticism over the authorisation of a white supremacist rally in Paris over the weekend, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has asked police chiefs to ban far-right extremist demonstrations in France, leaving it up to the courts to decide whether or not they should be allowed.

Facing questions from parliament on Tuesday, Darmanin said police authorisation of an annual Paris rally to commemorate the 1994 death of a far-right militant Sébastien Deyzieu was "unacceptable".

Around 600 people dressed in black, some of whom were masked, marched in the French capital on Saturday carrying black flags marked with the Celtic cross, a symbol used by white nationalists and far-right extremists in Europe.

Left-wing politicians and activists criticised what they said were double standards given police have repeatedly banned so-called "casserolade’" protests – people bashing pots and pans – against the government’s unpopular pension reform during several of President Emmanuel Macron’s visits around the country.

Police also refused permits for demonstrations near war memorials in Paris and Lyon that Macron visited on Monday to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

Darmanin said he had asked police chiefs to ban all future far-right extremist rallies, adding that it would be up to courts to determine if they could be held.

Paris police prefect Laurent Nuñez, who allowed Saturday’s rally, has asked the Paris prosecutor to investigate cases of demonstrators covering their faces, which is prohibited.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that while images of the rally were shocking, but that there had been no reason to ban the event.

“Our democracy also guarantees the right to protest,” she told a press conference on Tuesday.

"There was no risk identified, especially as this demonstration had already been held in previous years and had not led to any disturbance to public order."

Marine le Pen, the parliamentary leader of the far-right National Rally, said the protesters should not have worn masks.

"These provocations cannot be tolerated. It's inadmissible," she said, also defending herself against accusations that she was close to two of the participants, Axel Loustau and Olivier Duguet, who worked as party treasurers.

