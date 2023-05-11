French Prime Minister in Reunion Island for first overseas trip

French overseas departments

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Presidential palace in Paris on 26 April 2023.

For her first trip overseas as Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne has travelled to Reunion Island to “understand” and address “daily preoccupations” of the residents of France’s department in the Indian Ocean.

“You may have noticed that I had a busy parliamentary agenda. This is the first time I can free up enough time” for an overseas trip, Borne told reporters on the plane early Thursday.

Accompanied by four ministers, her three-day visit is part of the government’s attempt to reconnect with French people, following the contentious passage of it’s pension reform.

The ministers were met by a large police presence, and some protesters - some banging pots and pans. Trade unions and the hard-left France Unbowed movement have called for pan-bashing protesters to accompany her throughout her visit, and the interior ministry has indicated that there is no intention to ban them.

Over a third of the island’s 860,000 residents live below the poverty line, with 230,000 people receiving the RSA minimum income benefit reserved for the unemployed or underemployed.

According to the Insee statistics institute, inflation went up 3.9 percent over the last year in Reunion Island, with a 1.6 percent increase in food prices, which are already 37 percent higher than in mainland France.

Borne, along with the environment, agriculture, housing and over-seas minister, has a busy schedule, with the focus being on “daily life, the preoccupations of residents of the Island and how we respond to all these preoccupations,” the Prime Minister’s office said.

However, there are no plans for Borne to visit Mayotte, France’s department on the other side of Madagascar from Reunion, where the government is clearing slums and evicting undocumented migrants back to the neighbouring Comoros islands.

(with AFP)

