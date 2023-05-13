Pro-independence leader elected president of French Polynesia

French Polynesia

Moetai Brotherson has been elected president of French polynesia

Moetai Brotherson, a fierce advocate of independence, has been elected president of France's Pacific territory of French Polynesia for a five-year term.

Advertising Read more

The presidential vote follows last month's parliamentry election results which returned a major of pro-independence lawmakers to the parliament.

The results pave the way for a possible referendum on the archipelago's status.

In the vote in the territory's new assembly, Brotherson received 38 votes, defeating Edouard Fritch of the Tapura Huiraatira party, who obtained 16 votes.

Parliamentary elections

The results will enable pro-independence forces push the French authorities to negotiate a referendum on the status of the territory

French Polynesia is located northeast of New Zealand and home to about 280,000 people.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who is responsible for the overseas territories, admitted that the vote by Polynesians is a “vote for change".

Blow to Macron

The result is also a blow to President Emmanuel Macron, who has is trying to establish France as a major power in the Pacific region.

Brotherson, meanwhile, has assured France of his "respect" but has urged people to accept the possibility of independence but insisted that it would "never be imposed" on Polynesians.

Moetai Brotherson of the pro-independence Tavini Huitraatira has been elected president of French Polynesia for a five-year term.https://t.co/es1Y0qKDXo — RNZ Pacific (@RNZPacific) May 13, 2023

He said he hoped for a referendum on self-determination "in 10 to 15 years".

Antony Geros, new leader of the French Polynesian assembly, how says a vote on independence is a priority

In his own inaugural speech, he argued that France had "used its authority to make and unmake majorities according to its own interests, to the point of instrumentalising the elected representatives".

French Polynesia is one of several overseas territories that are collectively home to nearly 3 million people.

(with newswires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe