Court overturns ban on far-right group Action Francaise’s demonstration plans

Attendees take part in a meeting called France in danger organised by the French far-right monarchist movement Action Francaise.

French monarchist movement Action Francaise has been cleared to hold a demonstration in Paris on Sunday.

This, after the courts reversed a police ban issued on orders from the interior ministry to curtail far-right protests.

'France in danger'

On Saturday about 350 of its members, some wearing masks and dressed in black, were able to attend a symposium in the capital, "France in danger", after a court ruling overturned a ban issued by the authorities.

"The execution of the police prefect's order from May 12, 2023 is suspended," said the Paris administrative court in a statement to French news agency AFP hours ahead of the symposium.

The court however, rejected an appeal by Yvan Benedetti and his extreme far-right group The Nationalists, which has been banned from holding a rally at the same time Sunday.

Sunday's gathering will honour Joan of Arc, who led the French to a victory over the English in the 15th century. She is revered by many of France's far-right movements.

Police had issued several ban orders previously, after Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin issued directives aimed at prohibiting any gatherings "of the ultraright or extreme right".

