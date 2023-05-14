French far-right monarchists rally after court gives approval for Joan of Arc commemoration

Supporters of Action Francaise during the annual meditation in tribute to Joan of Arc after the demonstration was authorized by the courts.

Around 500 right-wing sympathisers marched in Paris on Sunday after a court reversed a police ban of the rally despite a government order to curtail far-right demonstrations.

Participants were overwhelmingly men, some wearing a beret or an armband the colour of the French flag.

Action Francaise march

The gathering organised by Action Francaise, one of France's historic monarchist groups, honoured Joan of Arc, who led the French to a famous victory over the English in the 15th century. She is revered by many of France's far-right movements.

They made their way from the Paris Opera house to a golden statue of Joan on a horse in central Paris, where they laid wreaths.

The demonstration was over by midday.

It was allowed to go ahead after the Paris administrative court on Saturday decided that it did not of itself constitute an incitement to public disorder.

It also allowed a symposium in the capital, titled "France in danger", which some 350 members attended under heavy police surveillance the same day.

Attendees take part in a meeting called France in danger organised by the French far-right monarchist movement Action Francaise. © Thomas Samson, AFP

"We defended the right to demonstrate according to French law," said the group's secretary general Olivier Perceval.

"There has never been an incident. It's not a protest. We're just honouring Joan of Arc."

According to Perceval, the annual rally has been banned only twice before: once by the Germans during World War II, and a second time after the desecration of a Jewish cemetery in 1990.

Paris police had banned six rallies in Paris over the weekend on public order grounds, after Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin issued directives to ban gatherings "of the ultra-right or extreme right".

