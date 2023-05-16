Homophobic and transphobic physical attacks on the rise in France

LGBT+ in France

A French LGBT+ rights group said it recorded a worrying increase in physical attacks reported by homosexual and transsexual people in 2002, calling on the government to increase resources dedicated to investigating and prosecuting such crimes.

In its annual report on the calls it receives on its hotline and alerts sent via its website, SOS Homophobie (SOS Homophobia), said it received 28 percent more alerts of physical attacks in 2002, compared to the year before, even while reports of homophobic or discriminatory behaviour remained about the same.

SOS Homophobie recieved reports of 184 physical attacks in 2022, or about one every two days - down from the 2018 record, but still worryingly high, according to the group.

"The increased visibility of trans people in public debates has increased violence against them," it said introducing the report.

“Despite the evolution of our laws and mentalities, today LGBT people still cannot always live freely, as they are,” said the group.

Violent acts against gay and trans people included “ambushes set up using dating apps”, and the report highlights incidents, including a knife attack on a male couple in the metro, a young man beat up by five attackers, two women having their car spit on repeatedly, and a man whose neighbour told him “your kind doesn’t deserve to live”.

Some 1,500 people reported incidents of discrimination, from estate agents who refused sell or rent to LGBTQ couples or families, to shops or libraries refusing entry to non-binary or trans individuals.

The report highlights a 26 percent increase in transphobic incidents over the last year, with schools that “often refuse all administrative changes” to students' gender identity.

SOS Homophobie has urged the government to launch an awareness campaign and to dedicate more resources dedicated to investigating homophobic and transphobic crimes, in particular training for police who still often refuse to accept complaints of homophobic acts.

Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin this week announced an LGBT+ plan for law enforcement would be presented in June, which will include more training for police.

