Ferry link resumes between Mayotte and Comoros amid migration row

The ferry boat "Maria Galanta" connecting the island of Mayotte with the Comoros.

A maritime link between the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte and the Comoros resumed on Wednesday after a weeks-long suspension following unrest sparked by a migration row.

The Maria Galanta ferry restarted its rotation between Mayotte and the neighbouring Comoros island of Anjouan at midday on Wednesday.

The service had been suspended in April against the backdrop of a controversial French policy to clear slums, including by razing makeshift settlements, and send illegal migrants back to the neighbouring Comoros.

Operation Wuambushu ("Take Back") triggered clashes between youths and the security forces on the French island and fuelled political tensions with the Comoros.

Some 1,800 French security forces – including hundreds from Paris – were deployed for Operation Wuambushu, which is aimed at improving living conditions and security for Mayotte locals.

'Unable to cope'

The Comoros said they could not accept people deported from Mayotte because they were unable to cope with the influx.

Amid the standoff, the SGTM ferry company announced it was suspending crossings between Mayotte and the Comoros "given the current context, which hinders smooth operations".

The controversial slum-clearing programme has continued, while France and the Comoros have tried to resolve the migrants issue.

The Comoros government, however, warned Monday that it would only accept those returning home of their own free will.

The ferry on Wednesday's crossing carried 17 business passengers and 20 Comorans without authorisation to be on French soil, the Mayotte authorities said.

Four had accepted a "voluntary departure", while the others were being forcibly deported, it said.

