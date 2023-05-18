French city opens probe into posters depicting Macron as Hitler

FRANCE - POLITICS

A graffiti image by the artist Lekto, depicting French President Emmanuel Macron with 49.3 written as a moustache and the words "No thanks" in Avignon, southeastern France, on 3 April, 2023.

France has launched an investigation into public insults and "provocation to rebellion" after posters caricaturing President Emmanuel Macron as Adolf Hitler were found on dozens of billboards in the southern city of Avignon.

Some 30 posters were this week put up on the 120 advertising boards in Avignon. They show the head of state wearing a suit, with greying hair and the numbers "49.3" imprinted as a moustache.

The numbers are a reference to article of the Constitution that was used to force through pension reform legislation in the National Assembly.

The image of Macron is framed by the words "No thank you" and the hashtag #agirousubir (act or suffer), according to photos published by the daily newspaper La Provence.

The posters are a reproduction of a mural created in Avignon by the artist Letko that was erased in April.

Letko is known to have painted a fresco, since erased, on the same wall in 2022 depicting Macron as the puppet of Jewish political advisor Jacques Attali. It was considered to be anti-semitic by authorities.

"How far will they go in the indignity and abjectness? It is high time to sanction in the most severe way possible those who engage in such odious campaigns," tweeted the president of the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur region, Renaud Muselier.

Jusqu’où iront-ils dans l’indignité et dans l’abject ?



Il est grand temps de sanctionner de la façon la + sévère possible ceux qui s’adonnent à de telles campagnes odieuses. Condamnation totale, et soutien à @EmmanuelMacron ! https://t.co/x7KNFQ3uRa — Renaud Muselier (@RenaudMuselier) May 18, 2023

The town hall of Avignon said it would file a complaint, adding the police were mobilised to remove the posters.

Prosecutors said those responsible for the posters would incur penalties of two months in prison and €7,500 in fines for provocation to rebellion, and €12,000 in fines for insulting the president.

(with AFP)

