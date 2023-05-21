France prepares to endure hottest and driest summer

ENVIRONMENT - POLITICS

The French government has warned that water shortages this summer across the country could be bigger than in 2022 when record heat and low rainfall made it the hottest and driest on record.

France’s Environment Minister has presented a nationwide guide to facing drought as summer 2023 looks set to be even drier than last year – the hottest and driest on record.

Christophe Béchu presented a map of the 28 departments most at risk of drought by the end of the summer, based on data gathered on groundwater level, rainfall and waterways in France.

Twenty-eight of France’s 96 mainland departments are facing a very high risk of drought – including the Mediterranean, the south-west and Paris region.

Recent rains in some areas have led to a slight improvement in groundwater levels, but they came too late to make much of an impact.

In April, 68 percent of groundwater supplies were lower than average. In March, the figure was 75 percent.

It based its conclusions on data from the French geological survey (BRGM), published on 1 May, 2023.

“From May, the groundwater level will most probably remain low until the autumn,” states the report, adding that the opportunities for reloading water supplies would likely be “punctual and not very intense, unless there is exceptional rainfall.”

Map showing regions in France that will be more affected by drought between now and the end of the summer. Orange = very likely, yellow = likely, pale yellow = possible. © Source: Environment Ministry

Guide to good practice

In anticipation of the summer heat, Béchu presented an updated national guide to drought.

Created in 2021 to provide a framework for dealing with drought in France, it was handed out to all the prefects to help them decide when to trigger 10 water restriction measures – such as filling swimming pools, watering golf courses and gardens – on a local level.

Prefects must apply the restrictions in their departments, but can go further if they choose.

The prefect of the Pyrenées-Orientales in the south-west, which has declared a "crisis" situation due to prolonged drought, has banned, for example, the sale of inflatable swimming pools.

Responsibility for making sure restrictions are respected falls to France's Biodiversity office (OFB), a kind of environmental police force.

"A total of 13,000 checks were made last year and 1,000 resulted in sanctions,” Béchu told a press conference.

“But questions have to be asked to know whether the sanctions are sufficiently dissuasive.”

