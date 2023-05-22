Macron salutes Mongolian leader's 'shared determination' over Ukraine

France

Mongolia's President Khürelsükh (R) speaks with France's President Macron inside a traditional yurt during a meeting at the Government Palace in Ulaanbaatar on 21 May, 2023.

President Emmanuel Macron returned to France on Monday after a brief stopover in Mongolia where he hailed the stance of his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaa Khurelsukh over Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

"We naturally just mentioned the war waged by Russia against Ukraine, the consequences of which are not limited to Europe," said Macron.

"And I was able to share our determination to support an attacked state, as well as our objective of a return to peace on the European continent, in compliance with international law."

The pause in Mongolia followed Macron's three-day appearance at the G7 meeting in Japan where he was among an array of politicians playing second fiddle to Volodymr Zelensky’s virtuoso turn to raise arms, aid and moral support for Ukraine.

Macron, who praised the show of unity for Ukraine and its president among the leaders of the seven most industrialised nations, was met by a guard of honour at the airport in Ulaanbaatar and offered a piece of cheese – a morsel of the local delicacy offered to welcome distinguished visitors.

Following a review of the troops with Khurelsukh, the two men held talks centring on Ukraine as well as potential trade deals between the countries.

Promise

The French nuclear company Orano is one of the candidates for a major uranium mining project that has yet to be approved by the Mongolian government.

French authorities have promised to help Mongolia with the costs of changing to other forms of energy instead of using mainly coal to provide its energy.

"We have decided to work together to strengthen our energy sovereignty, which involves projects with a strong impact on the country's development and is respectful of the best environmental and social standards," Macron said.

Macron, making the first state visit of a French president to the country, also praised Mongolia’s contribution to the international security system.

However, as the head of a country sandwiched between Russia and China, Khurelsukh was conspicuously circumspect. He said he was in favour of maintaining peace and security in the world.

Following their talks in a traditional yurt erected within the grounds of the presidential palace, Macron was regaled with a feast at the Gengis Khan museum which will lend some of its collection to the Natural History Museum in Nantes, western France.

