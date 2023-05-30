Parliamentary probe blames prison failures for death of Corsican activist Colonna

France - Justice

A French parliamentary commission of inquiry into the fatal attack on Corsican independence activist Yvan Colonna in Arles prison in 2022 on Tuesday released a report denouncing a series of "failures", "inactions" and "errors" by authorities.

Demonstrators take part in a protest following the death of Corsican independence activist Yvan Colonna, in Ajaccio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, on April 3, 2022.

Advertising Read more

Published after a year of investigation that included more than 70 interviews, the report offers 29 recommendations divided into three areas: urgently overhauling the existing “DPS” system for prisoners requiring special supervision, strengthening the surveillance of dangerous radicalised inmates, and improving healthcare for those with psychiatric disorders.

Colonna, one of France’s most prominent prisoners, was serving a life sentence for the murder of a police chief in 1998. He died three weeks after being violently attacked by Franck Elong Abé, a fellow inmate serving time for Islamist terrorism offences.

Inaction

The incident took place in the prison’s sports hall, which was equipped with cameras, without the prison staff preventing it.

Investigators at the time said the 35-year-old Abé beat Colonna for a period of eight minutes. Under questioning, he accused Colonna of "blaspheming" and mocking the prophet Muhammad.

Colonna’s death stoked anger in Corsica, where some still viewed him a hero in its campaign for independence.

The report compares the "severity" of Colonna’s treatment in prison compared to that of Abé. It is critical of the refusal by authorities to remove Colonna’s DPS status, despite good behaviour, which would have paved the way for his transfer to a Corsican prison.

It found that Abé, who was notoriously radicalised and suffered from psychiatric disorders, should never have been placed in traditional detention or been alone with other inmates.

A series of "obvious" errors was responsible for "reckless risk-taking" by prison authorities, the report found.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe