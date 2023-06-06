Macron hails next generation of Kieffer commando during D-Day commemorations

History

French President Emmanuel Macron commemorated the World War II Normandy landings in the company of 100 year-old Léon Gautier – the last living Frenchman to have taken part in the D-Day operation on 6 June, 1944.

French President Emmanuel Macron and French WWII veteran of the Commando Kieffer Leon Gautier walk during a ceremony in tribute to the 177 French members of the "Commando Kieffer" Fusiliers Marins commando unit who took part in the Normandy landings, as part of the 79th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Normandy landings, in Colleville-Montgomery, Normandy, France June 6, 2023.

On Tuesday morning, Emmanuel Macron travelled to Colleville-Montgomery (Calvados) – the site of the D-Day landings – to attend the annual commemoration organised by the French Marine Rifles.

The head of state paid tribute to the 177 Frenchmen who landed on 6 June,1944, as part of the Kieffer Commando Unit, alongside 132,000 Allied Forces.

Macron shared the stage with 100-year-old Léon Gautier – the last living Frenchman to have taken part in the military operation – to present green berets to 21 military recruits who recently completed their commando training course.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was also present as was Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

The Kieffer Commando Unit, trained in Scotland and landed at 7:23 a.m. at Colleville-Montgomery, at the extreme eastern flank of the 80 km of beaches where the Allies landed (Sword Beach).

The battalion lost 27 members at the end of the Battle of Normandy at the end of August 1944, including 10 on the evening of 6 June.

A unit of the National Navy commandos continues to bear the name of Kieffer and the green beret is worn tilted to the right with the badge on the left in memory of the commando's origins.

Peace must not be lost again

Léon Gautier, who lives in the nearby town of Ouistreham, has spent much of his life advocating peace and memory.

"The worst thing we can see is a war," he told the press in October.

"Because we kill people opposite who have never done anything, who have a family, children. All that to achieve what?"

"Peace must not be lost again. In your choices, you have to be very vigilant. The Germans followed Hitler like sheep. It can happen to us," he said.

Macron then went to the new Arromanches landing museum which traces the history of the town's port and the journey of the English soldiers who landed at Gold Beach on 6 June,1944.

President Macron made the most of his visit to officially set up a public interest group that will be responsible for the preparation of the 80th anniversary commemorations taking place in 2024.

