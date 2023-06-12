Paris 2024 Olympics security chief resigns over 'inappropriate behaviour'

PARIS OLYMPICS 2024

Paris Olympics security coordinator Ziad Khoury has resigned following his suspension for alleged inappropriate conduct towards a woman in 2021.

The Olympic rings are seen in front of the Hotel de Ville City Hall in Paris, France, March 14, 2023.

Advertising Read more

Olympics officials revealed in the event's official newsletter on Sunday that Khoury's functions were "terminated at his request."

53-year-old Khoury had been the subject of a complaint following inappropriate remarks that he was alleged to have made during a trip to London in December 2021.

According to France's interior ministry, he was suspended on 21 March "as a precautionary measure" pending an administrative investigation.

The outcome of this investigation was to have been made public "within a month" but has not yet been disclosed.

France's 2024 Olympic Games security chief, Ziad Khoury, has resigned over 'inappropriate comments' he made to a woman in London in 2021. © l'Equipe

No criminal charges

The inspection commission carrying out the probe reportedly judged that there was no reason to report the case to the French justice system "in complete independence and with regard to the elements which were in possession at the time of its conclusions".

However, there were other allegations made against Khoury, who was appointed to the government position in June 2021.

The security coordinator for the @Paris2024 #Olympics #ZiadKhoury has voluntarily resigned from his post, three months after being suspended following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a womanhttps://t.co/ZxyaxOIDkr @iocmedia #Paris2024 — insidethegames (@insidethegames) June 11, 2023

Before taking up the post Khoury had notably managed security during the Euro-2016 football tournament in France, although a successor has not yet been named.

Call for inclusion of Russian athletes as 'neutrals'

This comes as the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach reiterated his call for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the competition as neutral individual after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris at the weekend.

On Friday, both Bach and Macron discussed the 2024 Paris Olympics and confirmed that the decision regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes would be "taken in due course by the IOC".

IOC President Thomas Bach, was welcomed by French President @EmmanuelMacron at the Élysée Palace in Paris. The two leaders discussed preparations for @Paris2024 and expressed full support for the Organising Committee and its President @TonyEstanguet. https://t.co/M3KWQm5Hkc pic.twitter.com/0fQ7FVitTQ — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) June 9, 2023

On the sidelines of a meeting with refugee athletes, Bach once again detailed the conditions allowing the return of excluded athletes from international competitions since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"No Russian flag, no Russian anthem, no colours, no national identification whatsoever. And this is how these world championships have been working."

Since the IOC's decision in March to advocate the return of Russians and Belarusians, the debate over their reinstatement has remained heated.

Fourteen months before the start of the Paris Olympics on 26 July, the international federations are not all in agreement on the issue.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe