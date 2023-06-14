French minister Schiappa quizzed by Senate committee over fund for assassinated teacher

French politics

During three hours of grilling by a Senate committee, the minister for the social economy and associations, Marlène Schiappa, denied Wednesday that she had favoured the main beneficiary of the "Marianne Fund," an entity she helped set up in the spring of 2021.

France's Junior Minister for citizenship Marlene Schiappa arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting after reelection of French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Thursday, April 28, 2022.

As Minister for Citizenship, Schiappa launched the fund six months after the assassination of Samuel Paty, a teacher who was beheaded by a radical Islamist.

Its stated aim is to support associations that defend "the values of the Republic" by providing an alternative to radical Islam using social media.

The main beneficiary of the "Marianne Fund" was the Union of Physical Education and Military Preparation Societies (USEPPM), led by Mohamed Sifaoui, an Algerian-French author who claimed that he infiltrated the al-Qaeda terrorist group.

The USEPPM reportedly received €350.000 out of the Fund's 2,5 million euros worth of resources.

Schiappa rejected suggestions that Sifaoui and his association were given preferential treatment.

"I am certain (...) I did not at any moment ask or order that Mr. Sifaoui be prioritised or placed above the others. I had no reason to do so, and I did not do it," she said.

𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 #FondsMarianne | Marlène Schiappa continue de nier son rôle et son suivi dans le lancement du fonds Marianne. Chaque question, vaut l'étonnement des sénateurs sur le rejet par la ministre de toute responsabilité personnelle

The Inter-ministerial Committee for the Prevention of Delinquency and Radicalisation (CIPDR), the managing body of the fund within the Ministry of the Interior, was under the control of Schiappa at the time.

Its director, Christian Gravel, resigned last week following the publication of a damning report against him by the General Inspection of Administration (IGA).

Regarding her relationship with Sifaoui, Schiappa said that “we are not friends, we do not have any common interest with any particular organisation," and "I have no personal relationship of any kind" with him.

"I am willing to take on my responsibility, all of my responsibility, and nothing but my responsibility," she said.

Sifaoui himself is currently being questioned by the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Fiscal Offenses (OCLCIFF) as part of an investigation into suspicions of misappropriation of public funds.

SOS Racisme

In mid-April, Sifaoui, one of the two leaders of the USEPPM, stated that he had been encouraged to apply with the Fund ”by members of Ms. Schiappa's cabinet and by herself."

During the Senate hearings, testimonies showed that he visited the minister's office on several occasions even before the fund was launched.

Sébastien Jallet, Schiappa’s former Chief of Staff, said last Wednesday that the minister had rejected an association that had been validated by the selection committee, without disclosing its name. Dominique Sopo claims it concerns SOS Racisme, of which he is president. He said his NGO had submitted a grant request for €100,000.

During the enquiry, Schiappa says she "has no recollection" of the alleged dealings with SOS Racisme.

(With agencies)

