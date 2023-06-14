'Serious concern' for low French water table as country braces for extreme drought

FRANCE - WEATHER

France is bracing for an extreme drought this summer with two-thirds of the country’s water table still below normal despite storms and flooding across parts of the south and east.

The Chanteloube railway viaduct, which is usually partially submerged, is above the water line at the lake Serre-Poncon in southern France, 14 March 2023.

Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Béchu on Wednesday said the government had “serious concerns” for certain areas including the Mediterranean and Rhone Valley, adding that rain in recent weeks had been far from sufficient.

“We had a terrible drought last summer and ended the season with very low groundwater levels. Then we had very little rain during the autumn which was followed by a a winter drought,” Béchu told CNews.

"Rains that arrive in May or June are not as effective because they are absorbed more by the soil and feed the groundwater less."

El Nino arrival

With confirmation this week that the feared El Niño weather pattern had officially begun and would "gradually strengthen", the drought outlook for France has also worsened.

El Nino is a global phenomenon tied to an increase in global temperatures that brings the risk of extreme weather events such as intense heatwaves, drought and tropical storms.

Most of the warmest years on record have occurred during El Ninos, the last of which occurred in 2018-2019, but was considered very weak.

Scientists have warned of a potential "Super El Nino" for 2023 given that ocean temperatures have been breaking records and global warming has provoked more extreme weather patterns.

