Amnesty urges Macron to pressure Saudi prince during Paris visit over death sentences

Human rights

Amnesty International on Thursday urged French President Emmanuel Macron to pressure Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is currently in France, to spare seven young men facing execution for crimes committed while minors.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in France where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron on Friday 16 June, 2023.

Advertising Read more

Activists want Macron to underline the importance of human rights in his talks Friday with Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who is still believed to be involved in the 2018 murder of the journalist and prominent critic of the Saudi regime, Jamal Khashoggi, in Istanbul.

Amnesty said it is particularly important Macron brings up the case of the young men, most of who come from Saudi's Shiite minority.

They are "at risk of imminent execution" after an appeals court confirmed their punishment, said the group.

The seven men were children under the age of 18, including one who was 12 years old, at the time of the alleged crimes.

"Amnesty International will do everything to ask that this French president - who seems to enjoy the company of this prince - makes an effort and that he asks that these young people are never going be executed," Amnesty's secretary general Agnes Callamard told French news agency AFP.

🔴 Arabie saoudite : risque IMMINENT d'exécution de 7 jeunes hommes.



Ils ont été condamnés sur la base de fausses accusations liées au terrorisme.



Ils étaient mineurs au moment des faits. L’un d’eux avait 12 ans.@EmmanuelMacron la France doit empêcher leur exécution ! #MBS — Amnesty International France (@amnestyfrance) June 16, 2023

Six of them were sentenced on terrorism-related charges, the seventh for armed robbery and murder, after unfair trials marred by "torture-tainted" confessions, said Amnesty.

"They may have committed crimes...but you can't condemn people to death for their opinion. It's scandalous. President Macron must intervene to save their lives," she said.

Rise in the number of executions

One of the world's top executioners, Saudi Arabia in 2022 executed 196 people, the highest number of annual executions that Amnesty International has recorded in the country in the last 30 years.

In a former role, Callamard led the UN probe into the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, which concluded that Riyadh was responsible. The visit by bin Salman left a "very bitter taste", she said.

She lashed out at the welcome given by the French president to the prince.

"He [Macron] is the main architect of the re-legitimisation of the Saudi prince since 2018 and the murder of Khashoggi," she said.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe