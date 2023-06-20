Migration casts shadow over talks between Macron, Italy's PM Meloni

DIPLOMACY

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Paris for the first time since she was elected last year. On the agenda are the war in Ukraine, NATO and bilateral relations, but the visit comes as France and Italy have clashed over migration issues.

France's President Emmanuel Macron pictured with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit in Japan earlier this year.

Advertising Read more

This is Meloni's first official visit to France since she came to power in autumn 2022 as part of a hard-right coalition - Italy's most right-wing government in decades.

She cancelled a previous visit at the start of May over comments made by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who said that Meloni was "incapable of solving the migration problems on which she was elected".

This after being asked about the arrival of migrants at France's southeastern border with Italy.

Since then, the two capitals have been trying to ease tensions.

The two leaders have previously met unofficially to talk about migration policy, which has been a sticking point between the two countries.

World Expo 2030

Meloni is in Paris to defend Rome's bid for the 2030 World Expo before the Bureau International des Expositions.

The Italian capital is competing with Busan in South Korea, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Odessa in Ukraine to host the event.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol both visited France for an audience with President Macron recently for the same reason.

Patching relations

Meloni's visit will provide an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations with France and the implementation of the Quirinal Treaty signed in 2021 which structures Franco-Italian, according to the Elysée Palace.

European issues will also be on the agenda as both leaders prepare for the European Council to be held in Brussels on 29-30 June.

The two leaders "will also discuss the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July 2023. Their discussions will provide an opportunity to reaffirm their joint support for Ukraine," according to the French president's office.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe