Over 30 injured in central Paris blast, at least two missing

Paris

A strong explosion ignited a blaze in central Paris on Wednesday and prompted the evacuation of buildings in the area. Officials said 33 people were injured, four of them critically, while two more were missing Wednesday evening.

French firefighters work after several buildings on fire following a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, France, June 21, 2023.

Advertising Read more

The explosion hit a design school popular with foreign students in the French capital's 5th district on the edge of the Latin Quarter, causing the building to collapse.

Rescue workers were in the evening still searching the rubble for two missing individuals who had not been accounted for, according to French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

He told reporters at the scene that four seriously injured victims were in a life-threatening condition, while 33 others had sustained lesser injuries.

'Violent' blast

Florence Berthout, the mayor of the arrondissement, spoke of an "extremely violent" blast, describing pieces of glass still falling from buildings.

Police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was caused by a gas explosion.

Television images showed rubble from the Paris American Academy strewn across the Rue Saint-Jacques and smoke rising from at least two nearby buildings that were ablaze.

The blast occurred at 4:55 pm local just as workers were heading home. Some 70 fire trucks and 270 firefighters were involved in the emergency response.

Rue Saint-Jacques leads from Notre-Dame Cathedral to the Sorbonne University and the Val de Grace, a few blocks from the popular Jardin du Luxembourg.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe