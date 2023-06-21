Who is Marylise Léon, the new boss of France's largest trade union?

FRANCE

France’s two main trade unions are now led by women after Marylise Léon on Wednesday took the helm of the reformist French Democratic Confederation of Labour, the CFDT – France’s largest union. Her promotion comes three months after Sophie Binet was elected general secretary of the hardline CGT.

rench Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT) newly appointed general secretary, Marylise Leon at the CFDT headquarters in Paris, on June 1, 2023.

Advertising Read more

Léon was appointed by outgoing boss Laurent Berger, 54, who stood down as general secretary after 11 years in the job.

The 46-year-old becomes the second woman to lead the CFDT, 20 years after Nicole Notat’s decade-long stint at the top ended in 2002.

Tough negotiator

Léon, who has a degree in chemistry, is known for her work in employment, environmental and feminist issues – and for her negotiating skills.

"She is dynamic and has a strong understanding of the world of work,” Berger told French daily Le Monde in April, adding that Léon’s humanity helped her get close to people.

Praise for Léon, who has worked as the CFDT’s deputy general secretary since 2018, also came from within the ranks of other trade unions.

"She is firm on her values, on what she is and what she represents,” Dominique Corona, deputy secretary general of the UNSA union told FranceInfo.

Meanwhile Simon Duteil, of the Solidaires group of trade unions, said that Léon was able to help bridge the differences between the CFDT and that of his own organisation.

“Marylise always speaks openly and honestly which is very pleasant. I appreciate her ability to listen frankly, without prejudice," Duteil said.

Even employers and former politicians have lauded Leon’s professionalism.

"Marylise Léon is tough, demanding and rational, without being dogmatic. She knows how to listen and recognise when her interlocutor is right", Antoine Fouchet, former chief of staff of the former Minister of Labor Muriel Pénicaud, told newspaper Le Parisien.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe