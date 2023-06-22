Prosecutor opens investigation into Paris building explosion

Paris

The Paris prosecutor has opened an investigation into potential security violations in a building that exploded Wednesday and injured scores of people, leaving several in critical condition.

A part of a building collapsing following an explosion in central Paris, 21 June 2023.

Firefighters worked all night to put out the fire caused by the explosion in a building in Paris's Latin Quarter and to find victims.

One person is still believed missing in the rubble. Another person believed missing Wednesday was found and is in hospital, according to the Paris police prefecture.

Six people are critically injured, and there could be others who have not been stabilised.

Some 50 people have been affected by Wednesday afternoon’s blast – either injured physically or psychologically impacted – according to police.

Accounting for students, faculty

The building that exploded, on Rue Saint Jacques in central Paris, housed the Paris American Academy design school, whose president is reportedly in hospital in critical condition, according to comments on its Facebook page.

Kent State University in the US state of Ohio, which had nine students at the academy, said they, as well as its faculty and staff, were all safe and accounted for.

The buildings around the blast site were evacuated, but the city did not need to provide housing for anyone, as people were able to stay with friends or relatives, according to Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Grégoire, speaking to French public radio.

Businesses around the building were open Thursday morning, and traffic was allowed as authorities continue to secure the site and look for the cause of the explosion.

Gas leak?

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into whether there were security violations.

Investigators interviewed victims and bystanders overnight, and paris prosecutor Laure Beccau said Thursday that the first elements “lead us to confirm that this explosion came from the building”.

Footage from security cameras inthe area, as well as videos made by witnesses are being collected.

Witnesses described smelling gas before the explosion, leading speculation that the disaster was caused by a gas leak.

