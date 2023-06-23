Macron sets out plans for ecological transition and poverty with RFI

Exclusive

President Emmanuel Macron will discuss ecological transition and the fight against poverty in an interview on Friday on RFI, France 24 and France Info from the Palais Brongniart in Paris, venue of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

President Emmanuel Macron of France (right) met Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a busy week of international diplomacy.

Advertising Read more

The interview will be broadcast live at 8:30 AM and conducted by Mounia Daoudi (RFI), Stéphane Ballong (France 24) and Marc Fauvelle (FranceInfo).

According to an RFI press release, topics to be discussed include the ecological transition and the assistance provided by the West to countries of the Global South to deal with climate emergency and commitments of France and its partners to that respect.

🔴 [Interview exclusive] @EmmanuelMacron sera l'invité exceptionnel de @RFI, @FRANCE24 et @franceinfo ce vendredi 23.06 à 8h30 à l'occasion du Sommet pour un nouveau pacte financier mondial.



Toutes les informations ⤵️https://t.co/cpiUySS6xY — RFI – Relations Presse (@RFI_Presse) June 22, 2023

At Macron's initiative, heads of states of both richer and poorer countries are rubbing shoulders on Thursday and Friday to discuss a global financial system designed to better equip vulnerable states against climate change and poverty.

Around 100 countries are represented, including 50 heads of state and government.

Preceding the summit, Macron met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Tchad transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby and Ali Bongo Odimba, President of Gabon.

(with newswires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe